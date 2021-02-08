Inmate dies, 2 officers injured in Ohio prison altercation

ORIENT, Ohio (AP) — An inmate died in his cell at an Ohio prison after becoming combative and injuring two guards, officials said.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Michael McDaniel, 55, struggled as the guards tried to remove him from his cell at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient on Saturday.

The inmate declined medical attention, according to officials, but later collapsed. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The guards were treated for their injuries and released.

Online prison records show McDaniel was serving a six-month prison sentence for aggravated assault.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the death.

