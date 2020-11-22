Is Ohio’s liquor curfew curtailing the spread of COVID-19? Gov. DeWine says intuition

OHIO COUNTY AIRPORT, W.Va. (WTRF) — Since Thursday Ohio has been under a 10 PM curfew. But this isn’t new to Buckeye State bars and restaurants who have already been operating under a liquor sales curfew for months.

When Governor DeWine addressed eastern Ohio at the Ohio County Airport last Monday, I took the opportunity to ask him if the liquor cutoff of 10 PM has proven to help in decreasing the spread of COVID-19.

In response, he said its efficacy is hard to tell, but going off intuition…

We do know we have some spread in bars. It’s hard to prove or disprove something that doesn’t happen. So, you shut the liquor off at 10, and the whole idea is that beyond 10 o’clock people are drinking more… their inhibitions go down… It’s kind of human nature. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

The governor says this is one way to deter people from their disposition to congregate at night.

He said this is a less stringent order, and is a compromise, over the White House’s initial request to shutdown bars completely. And now with the statewide 10 PM curfew in place, this liquor curfew now meshes with the rest of businesses.