“It’s never been a partisan institution”, Ohio Senator worried about future of postal service

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – As Election Day gets closer, potential issues with delivering mail-in ballots continue to be a topic for lawmakers in Washington.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said he’s worried about the delays in the United States Postal System, not just for voting.

He said it impacts small businesses and causes some Ohioans to go days without mail.

Senator Brown explained his office received thousands of calls from concerned Ohioans, including from postal workers who say machinery has been decommissioned causing delays.

He has also publicly opposed recent changes made to the USPS by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. While DeJoy has halted some of those changes, Senator Brown says he needs to do more and reverse them. The Senator has also called for the Postmaster General’s resignation.

I’m not saying there shouldn’t be changes made. I’m saying the changes should improve service, not undermine it. The changes should build confidence among the American voting public for this election, not undermine it. Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

Senator Brown also had a response to recent negative comments made by President Trump and other lawmakers about mail-in voting saying absentee voting has been done “safely and honestly for decades” in Ohio.