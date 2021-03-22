Jacobsburg man arraigned on charges stemming from alleged attack on his cousin

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Brian Matthew Ramsay, 45, of the Jacobsburg area, was arraigned today on four charges relating to the alleged attack on his cousin on Feb 2.





Steven Johnson was struck by a truck and was hospitalized with serious injuries.



Ramsay was arraigned by video from the Belmont County Jail, charged with felonious assault, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, and hit-skip.



Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan said he would be satisfied with a $10,000 bond in the case, and Ramsay’s defense attorney said his client is a lifelong resident of the county, married to his high school sweetheart, with two children and several grandchildren.



He said he is not a flight risk, has a lack of prior convictions, and was a mine supervisor before the pandemic.



Judge Frank Fregiato set bond at $10,000.



He scheduled Ramsay’s trial for July 13.