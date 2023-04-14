WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A jail inmate has plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge after being accused of threatening his defense attorney and the law firm’s secretary, according to the Observer-Reporter.

He was sentenced to serve three years on probation.

John Quentin Lazear agreed to plead guilty to one count of terroristic threats after making threatening comments to his attorney James Jeffries and his secretary during a phone call from the jail.

Lazear, 30, of Houston, is currently serving a 15 to 40 year sentence in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felony drug charges in three unrelated cases. The probation will run concurrent with his current jail time.

He is currently housed at SCI-Camp Hill prison in Cumberland County. He appeared through videoconferencing for his sentencing hearing before Judge Brandon Neuman in Washington County Court of Common Pleas.

More serious charges of wiretapping were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea. He was accused of conspiring to eavesdrop on Jeffries during a private phone call between Jeffries and Kimberly Ann Furmanek, Lazear’s former defense attorney turned love interest.

Furmanek, 35, of Waynesburg, is facing felony charges of intercept communications and conspiracy. She is accused of holding two cellphones together in order to transmit the private phone call to Lazear, who was listening on a jail phone. The wiretapping charge was filed because the Washington County Jail records phone calls and Jeffries did not know Lazear was on the other line.

A plea hearing is scheduled for Furmanek on June 7 to decide whether or not she wants to go to trial. She is currently free on $25,000 bond.