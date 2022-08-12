RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) — A young Jefferson County woman has gained statewide recognition for how she takes care of her chickens.

Delaney Johnson is this year’s Grand champion of meat chickens.

She took home $31,000 at last Saturday’s grand chicken drive for winning the title at the 2022 Sale of Champions at Ohio State Fair in Columbus.

Johnson has grown up on her family farm in Richland, Ohio and their family, who predominantly raises sheep, clearly take their chickens very seriously.

Delaney says her brother was also a Grand Champion at one time too.

Kroger and Gerber Poultry purchased her meat-winning chickens.

Mainly with market chickens you have to get them out of feed schedule and the main thing we worry about is them gaining weight consistently every day so that way their breasts, that’s what’s judged on the bird, stays firm because if they lose weight or they’re not gaining correctly they’re not as good. Delaney Johnson, Grand Champion of Meat Chickens

Johnson says she is leaving for Ohio State University next week where she has aspirations of becoming a veterinarian like her brother, who is also studying to become a vet.

It must run in the family because their dad is a veterinarian too.