Jefferson County Airpark Awarded $3.4 Million

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded Jefferson County $3,400,000 in grant funding for the reconstruction of Jefferson County Airpark’s taxiway.

“Ohio airports are vital to supporting travel and commerce in the state,” said Brown. “This investment will help to ensure the safety of the Jefferson County Airpark for residents and businesses for years to come.”

The FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS) through the Airport Improvement Program.

The program supports projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security and environmental impact.

More information about the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program can be found here.