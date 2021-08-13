Jefferson County man charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — According to federal court officials, a Jefferson County man has been charged with criminal offenses related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.



Steven C. Billingsley, 45, of Richmond, Ohio was charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; and Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds.

In court documents, FBI Special Agent Bryan Lacy of the Cincinnati Division of the FBI outlined information he received that led to Billingsley being identified and arrested.

According to Lacy, on January 8-9 2021, the FBI received information from a person claiming he knows Billingsley and that Billingsley allegedly attended the Capitol riot with a small group of friends and live-streamed videos of himself on Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021 to his Facebook account.

Lacy states he reviewed these videos, which he says depict Billingsley’s first-person perspective and narration and appeared to allegedly breach a barricade on the Capitol grounds and engage in a variety of conduct there.

Lacy states the Facebook account is allegedly linked to Billingsley’s home address or someone who shares this address. It is also reportedly linked to Billingsley’s bank account and phone number.

According to court documents, the FBI obtained records from Facebook which the FBI says confirms Billingsley was in Washington, D.C. and reportedly entered the Capitol grounds on January 6.

Court documents state that Billingsley was depicted in one of the first-person Facebook videos walking east on Constitution Ave. NW toward the Capitol at which point he reportedly turns the camera on himself as he continues narrating.

The FBI obtained a screenshot of Billingsley from the video.

Court documents state that Billingsley allegedly made a series of statements as he narrated the videos, including:

“Yeah baby — storm the Capitol! That’s where the thieves are!”

“We’re going through that barricade. F*** you people, this is our house.”

“We’re up the steps. We’re pushing ’em back….We’re at the top, y’all…I’m going to the f***ing top…We’re taking the house.”

The court documents state that while still on the East Front plaza and within the restricted area, Billingsley reportedly stated, “We’re not done. This is just a warning to them.” He and others discussed seeing Members of Congress looking out from the Capitol’s windows. One person allegedly remarked, “We don’t want to hurt ’em.” Billingsley allegedly responded, “No, we do want to hurt Pelosi. I do. Yeah, I would hang her from that big — you see that tree over there? We’d put a rope and hang her. We hang her and Schumer over there, they’ll all go, “Oh, s***.”

Billingsley appeared in federal court in Wheeling today on this criminal complaint. He was released on pre-trial release. He will have an arraignment on August 17 at 10 a.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone.