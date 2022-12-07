JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Steven C. Billingsley of Jefferson County has been sentenced for his role in the January 6 riot.

Billingsley has been given 24 months of probation, and two fines in the amounts of $25 and $500.

You’ll recall that he had allegedly threatened to “hang” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi from a tree, but he actual charges were Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; and Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds.

