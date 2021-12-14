Jefferson County Sheriff warning about phone scams pretending to be Sheriff’s Office

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a telephone scam where the caller states they are calling from the Jefferson County Justice Center.

The Office says the scam states that they are calling saying you have a warrant,you owe fines among other things.

The scammer says you will need gift cards to pay the fines.

The Sheriff’s Office says not to send this scammer money and they don’t know of any court that would request this.

The caller will also ask that you call them back with a voicemail.

The Sherrif’s Office asks that you spread the word of this scam, so everyone will be aware