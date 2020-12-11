Johnson Signs House Amicus Brief to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON– Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) released the following statement after joining over 100 of his House colleagues in signing an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to examine key Constitutional questions surrounding the presidential election:



“The president has every right to insist his legal challenges be heard. Some of the voting irregularities in several swing states involve Constitutional issues…in my opinion.



That’s why I signed on to an amicus brief with 105 of my House colleagues encouraging the Supreme Court to hear the Texas lawsuit. It deserves to be heard…Americans must have faith in the integrity and legitimacy of our election system, regardless of who ultimately wins. “Like you, I’ve read about many of these voting irregularities. They’re troubling.



But, the national media has no interest in reporting on the substance of them because it doesn’t fit their liberal, “elect Joe Biden at all cost” narrative. This is also troubling. It’s much easier for them to just dismiss the allegations as “baseless” or “without merit.” President Trump is certainly within his legal rights to continue his challenges, and I support his efforts.”