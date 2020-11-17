Judge ends probation for Ohio mother acquitted of killing newborn

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — A young Ohio woman acquitted of killing and burying her newborn in her family’s backyard has been released from a probation term she was serving for abuse of a corpse.

A judge granted Brooke Skylar Richardson’s request during a court hearing Tuesday.

She had served about 14 months of a three-year probation term imposed in September 2019.

Richardson had sought to have her probation terminated so she attend law school to become a public defender.

Richardson buried her newborn daughter just days after her senior prom in 2017.

She had never told anyone she was pregnant, and her defense said the baby she called Annabelle was stillborn.