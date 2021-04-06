Judge Postpones Ohio Law Requiring Burials For Aborted Fetuses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has temporarily blocked enforcement of an Ohio law requiring fetal remains from surgical abortions to be cremated or buried.

Hamilton County Judge Alison Hatheway’s decision Monday came the day before the law was supposed to come into effect.

It marked a victory for clinics whose lawsuit argues a lack of rules makes complying impossible, effectively banning abortions.

Hatheway agreed and went further, barring state enforcement until 30 days after rules are approved.

The disputed law aims to replace a previous law that required fetal remains to be disposed of “in a humane manner,” but without defining “humane.”