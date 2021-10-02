Jury recommends life for man convicted in deadly arson fires in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – A jury has recommended that a man convicted of killing nine people in separate arson fires in his Akron neighborhood should be sentenced to life in prison instead of the death penalty.

The decision on Stanley Ford came Friday. He was found guilty Sept. 21 on 26 of the 29 counts against him, including aggravated murder and aggravated arson. A judge will make the final decision on his sentence, but a hearing hasn’t been scheduled.

Summit County prosecutors said Ford killed a couple in 2016 and two adults and five children in 2017. They say Ford set the fires because of disputes with his neighbors, but he has maintained his innocence,