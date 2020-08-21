Kanye West fails to meet requirements for Ohio November ballot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kanye West didn’t meet the requirements to be on Ohio’s November ballot, officials say.

According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Kanye West was one of two candidates who failed to meet the requirements necessary to appear on the presidential ballot in Ohio for the November 3, 2020 General Election.

“Based on a review of the documents submitted by the West campaign, both the information and a signature on the original nominating petition and statement of candidacy submitted to the Secretary’s office do not match that of the nominating petition and statement of candidacy that was used to circulate part-petitions,” LaRose stated in a release.

To appear on the ballot, independent candidates for president and vice president must file a valid and sufficient joint nominating petition and statement of candidacy that complies with the law and at least 5,000 valid signatures from Ohio voters and a slate of 18 presidential electors.

“A signature is the most basic form of authentication and an important, time-honored, security measure to ensure that a candidate aspires to be on the ballot and that a voter is being asked to sign a legitimate petition. There is no doubt that the West nominating petition and declaration of candidacy failed to meet the necessary threshold for certification,” said LaRose.

The West campaign nominating petition and declaration of candidacy forms can be viewed by clicking here.