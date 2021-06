Countdown to the 4th of July

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement is investigating after an apparent human leg was found in Alum Creek Lake.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:30 a.m., Monday, a kayaker who was cleaning up debris and trash at Alum Creek Lake State Park came across a plastic tote.

Deputies say when the kayaker opened the tote, an apparent human leg was inside.

Delaware County deputies as well as the Ohio BCI and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are investigating.