BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — For the third time, the Blame My Roots Country Music Festival has made a big down-home return to the Ohio Valley.

Nestled along Route 40 between Morristown and St. Clairsville you will find the Valley View Campgrounds.

The campground site has been turned into this year’s Blame My Roots Country Music Festival.

The festival kicked off on Thursday and will run through Saturday.

Campers rolled into the campground early Thursday morning.

Some staying for the entire three-day event.

For others, it’s a week-long event enjoying time with family and friends.

But for most, though, they just come to kick back for the day.

It is exciting. You get to be a part of it and to be a part of the growing crowd and you get to spend time with people who we don’t get to see all of the time except for this one time a year. Amber Burghy, Concert-goer

I’m from out of town. So, coming up to spend time with my best friend and her family is so exciting and it’s fun. I’m just getting to see everybody. It’s a fun weekend. Caitlin Hutzel, Concert-goer

I am from Wheeling, so this is home. Even if it’s Ohio, it’s still home and we love being outside and all of the vendors in the great venue that you put on here. It’s good. Vickie Baldwin, Concert-goer

When the gates opened at 4 on Thursday, people started pouring into the venue with country music already playing.

Walker Montgomery took center stage at 8 p.m. and Niko Moon started at 10 p.m.

On Friday, gates open at 3 p.m.

People can kick back and listen to country singers that include Priscilla Block, Randy Houser and Chase Rice.

Again on Saturday gates open at 3 p.m.

Concert-goers can enjoy bands starting at 3:30 p.m. through the afternoon.

And then at 8 p.m., Ashley McBryde will perform and then the most famous country music face, Dierks Bentley, will perform at 10 p.m.

Tickets are still available for the festival.

Just go to the Blame My Roots website for tickets.







