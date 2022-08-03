BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Taylor Long has received updated information from Powhatan Point fire officials on the condition of those injured in Tuesday’s probable explosion at a house in the village.

The fire caused three people to be life-flighted.

A possible explosion in a home just outside of Powhatan Point sent three people by helicopter to UPMC Mercy hospital.

A man and two children had severe burns and were suffering from smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say they believe the man, the children’s father, was working on the hot water tank before the alleged explosion happened.

Both children were ultimately moved from UPMC in critical condition with one child being transported to the Akron Children’s Hospital Burn Center. The location where the second child was transported to is not known at this time.

The children’s father is still at UPMC also in very critical condition.