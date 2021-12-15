Kroger ends COVID sick pay benefits for unvaccinated employees beginning January

Ohio Headlines

Kroger has 500,000 workers in the US, making it one of the biggest employers in the nation.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTRF) — According to ABC News, Kroger announced it will stop paid emergency leave for COVID for unvaccinated workers beginning on January 1, 2022.

In addition, Kroger will add a $50 per month insurance surcharge for unvaccinated salaried workers.

Kroger has 500,000 workers in the US, making it one of the biggest employers in the nation.

They are offering a $100 incentive to employees who take the COVID vaccination.

The company says it will respect religious and medical accommodations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter