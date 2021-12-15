Kroger ends COVID sick pay benefits for unvaccinated employees beginning January

Kroger has 500,000 workers in the US, making it one of the biggest employers in the nation.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTRF) — According to ABC News, Kroger announced it will stop paid emergency leave for COVID for unvaccinated workers beginning on January 1, 2022.

In addition, Kroger will add a $50 per month insurance surcharge for unvaccinated salaried workers.

They are offering a $100 incentive to employees who take the COVID vaccination.

The company says it will respect religious and medical accommodations.