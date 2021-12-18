Kroger pharmacist allegedly sold fake vaccine card

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 8 photo)

Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Kroger pharmacist who was allegedly caught selling a fake vaccine card to an undercover agent has been suspended.

According to a Ohio Board of Pharmacy, Ryan Ford of Washington Court House, had his license as a pharmacist suspended.

The complaint against Ford says that he allegedly sold vaccination cards for $60, as reported to the board by a health care professional in August.

The board then went on to send an agent in October to the Kroger pharmacy where Ford worked. The agent arranged to receive, and was passed, a fake vaccination card the document said.

A hearing will date has yet to be set, according to the document from the board.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter