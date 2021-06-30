Vet Voices

Last Ohio animal shelter gas chamber removed

Ohio Headlines

by: Jen Steer

Posted: / Updated:

Dog at animal shelter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society is celebrating the Buckeye State is now a, “No-gassing state.”

Erie County Dog Warden was the last county animal shelter in Ohio still using a gas chamber to put down cats and dogs, according to the Ohio SPCA. It was removed on June 14.

“It’s been a long heartbreaking journey as the Ohio SPCA uncovered horrors occurring in many Ohio counties. County by county, the Ohio SPCA demanded that shooting stop and that homemade gas boxes and gas chambers be removed. We zeroed in on counties and didn’t stop until our demands were met,” the organization said on Tuesday.

The Ohio SPCA said this victory came after lawsuits, protests and records requests.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter