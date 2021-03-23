Lawmakers fight for maximum COVID relief for townships

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – There’s concern over where money from the recently passed American Rescue Plan is going.

Funding is coming to state, county and city governments, but some lawmakers are worried townships will be left out.

It’s not because they’re not eligible for the relief. It’s because lawmakers don’t know if they’ll be included.



According to Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, it’s up to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to determine the extent to which township and other non-entitlement governments can receive funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Senator Brown and his Ohio colleagues in the House of Representatives Tim Ryan, Marcy Kaptur and Joyce Beatty wrote a letter to Secretary Yellen trying to make sure the state’s townships get maximum relief from the $362 billion allotted for state and local governments.

Help shouldn’t only go to the largest cities and counties. All communities have been hit hard by this pandemic. Ohio townships serve a vital role in local government and daily operations in communities across the state.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

There are more than 1,300 townships in Ohio.

Senator Brown says they function much like any local government and are responsible for things like road maintenance and providing police, fire and other emergency protections. Much like cities and counties, townships have struggled financially during the pandemic as well.