Lawmakers move to ban all abortion in Ohio, again

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pro-Life lawmakers have again introduced a bill to enact an outright ban on abortion in Ohio.

Last General Assembly, the bill that would have completely banned abortions had no exceptions for life of the mother, incest, or rape; and it carried a potential murder charge for women who have abortions and the doctors that perform them.​

The bill introduced this week at the Statehouse by Republican State Representatives Ron Hood (term limited) and Candice Keller (running for State Senate) appears to be similar. Hood was one of two joint sponsors on last year’s bill, Keller was a co-sponsor.​

This year’s bill would recognize a fetus as a person opening the mother and healthcare providers up to murder charges if an abortion is performed.​

As with the bill in the last General Assembly, Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio (RTLACO) is behind this piece of legislation. “This has been a goal of our movement since Roe v Wade,” said Margie Christie, president of RTLACO. “We would like to protect the life of every unborn child at conception.”​

Last year’s bill just got lost in the shuffle according to the RTLACO, but support for the bill does not appear to have been strong enough to move it forward as it only had 19 co-sponsors. This year however, they claim 21 co-sponsors have signed onto the bill.​

Additionally, Ohio Right to Life did not support or oppose the bill last year. When asked if the organization had indicated to them that would be different this year, the RTLACO says they had not had that conversation with them.​

“First of all, I don’t know why they would not be in support of this, but should they come out against it or not for it; we would hope they wouldn’t come out against it, we would hope that if they weren’t in support or had a reason not to support it, that that would be just something that they would keep to themselves,” said Christie. “We know we have the heartbeat supporters support and they were able to accomplish their goal without Ohio Right to Life until the very end so we’re not really concerned about that.”​

Ohio’s heartbeat abortion ban she referred to was passed earlier this General Assembly after passing two previous times only to be vetoed by then Governor Kasich. Current Governor Mike DeWine signed the heartbeat bill.​

It was subsequently blocked by federal courts as unconstitutional. The law was always meant to be a vehicle to challenge Roe v Wade at the Supreme Court of the United States.​

Ohio Right to Life did not support the heartbeat bill until the number of conservative judges on the SCOTUS outnumbered liberal judges.​

As of publication, Ohio Right to Life has not provided any indication where their support, or lack their of, for the current complete abortion ban lies.​

Pro-Choice advocates immediately came out against the bill raising the same issues they did last General Assembly when it was introduced. ​