OHIO (WTRF) – A coalition of lawmakers led by Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown are making a push to bring the United States Space Force to Ohio.

The goal is to center the headquarters for Space Force at the Wright-Patterson Air Force base.

According to the Associated Press, a similar push was made by Ohio Governor Mike Dewine in 2020, but ultimately a decision was made by the Pentagon to center Space Force in Huntsville Alabama.

We spoke to Senator Brown, who believes that decision was both unfair and politically motivated, saying that Ohio is much better equipped, and has a long history as an aerospace state.

“We are equipped to do this. Whether we get it is not certain, but we’re equipped to be in the running. We know in Alabama it was sort of a rigged vote; independent studies have shown that it wasn’t a fair process. Colorado is a competitor, they’ve got a lot to offer. So does Ohio.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH

Brown cites Ohio-born astronauts like John Glenn, Neil Armstrong, aviation pioneers the Wright Brothers, the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, the Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, as well as a wide swath of research conducted at universities and colleges in Ohio as primary reasons the Buckeye State would make a great home for the Space Force.

