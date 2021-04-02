Townships raise concerns over the American Recuse Plan

(WTRF) – In light of the recently passed American Rescue Plan, state, county, and city governments will be able to get by with a little help.

But there’s still concerns townships are left out of it.

The Ohio Township association is calling on the Treasury Department to include townships in it. There’s over 35% of the state that live in a township.

But if townships aren’t included as a unit of local government, officials fear they won’t get help from the American rescue plan.

In it, there is about $350 billion for local governments across the US. It can help governments respond to the pandemic in many ways, such as helping businesses, food banks, and housing. It can also help give eligible workers that are performing essential work premium pay and replace budget shortfalls.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Township Association says they’re still worried they won’t get those funds.

“We absolutely are still worried. We’re hopeful that the treasury secretary will consider us a unit of local government, but there is no guarantee. All we can do is just sit back and wait for the secretary to make her decision.” Heidi Fought, executive director of the Ohio Township association

The Ohio Township Association is thankful for all the support that they received thus far.

They say even congressional partners, Ohio Senators, as well as some members in the Ohio House and Senate are all working with them.