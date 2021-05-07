Lawsuit Filed Against Ohio Charity Director for Misuse of Funds

(WTRF)- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against the director of the now-defunct Pen Ohio for using the charity to enrich himself.

The lawsuit alleges that Thomas Merrill, director of Pen Ohio, falsified documents, approved his own compensation and threatened board members when confronted about his activities

“Pen Ohio was an inspiring idea meant to challenge the great young writers in Ohio, but it was poisoned by greed and ego,” Yost said. “Now, we’ve put pen to paper and submitted our work to a judge.”

An investigation by Yost’s Charitable Law Section alleges that Merrill used $110,000 of charitable funds for his own benefit without the governing board’s approval, abused a charitable trust and breached his fiduciary duties.