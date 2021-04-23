Little League teams forced to drop out of nationwide tournament due to vaccine requirement

(WJW) — Little league teams across the country are disappointed after learning of a requirement that all players must be vaccinated to participate in an upcoming nationwide tournament.

That’s because the players aren’t eligable to receive the shots yet.

The Baseball Hall of Fame Invitational Tournament takes place at Cooperstown Dreams Park in New York.

WOFL reports that one team in Central Florida was planning to attend, but received a note from tournament officials announcing the requirement.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 16 and older. But those under 16 aren’t eligible yet for any of the available vaccines.

Head coach Eddie Dickmyer called the Florida Health Department to double check that those under 16 can’t get the vaccines. The department said they can’t.

In it’s 2021 opening plan, Cooperstown Dreams Park addresses the requirements, saying:

“All participants, coaches and campers 12 years and older must be immunized. Immunization requirements: COVID-19 (campers under 12 years of age are exempt, but must provide a negative test upon arrival), diphtheria, haemophilus influenza type b, hepatitis b, measles, mumps, rubella, poliomyelitis, tetanus and varicella a/k/a chickenpox. Cooperstown Dreams Park is hopeful that the vaccines will be available a minimum of twenty-one days prior to any registration date. Cooperstown Dreams Park will, if necessary modify registration date by registration date until a vaccine is available for 12 year olds and older.”

“It’s like a magial place,” Dickmyer told WOLF. “The tournaments are great every year, the people who own the facility run it great. Their faces just…dropped. I mean, like I said, for a 12-year-old, this is the ultimate tournament.”

The team has found another tournament, this one in Kentucky, to play in.