**Warning: The police body cam footage seen above is disturbing.**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Sunday afternoon, city officials finally released more details about the officer-involved shooting that took place nearly a week ago in Akron.

Jayland Walker, 25, was shot and killed by police just after midnight on Monday. During the press conference, Akron police chief Stephen Mylett said Walker was unarmed at the time of the shooting. The police department released two police body cam footage.

Police said Walker fired a shot from his vehicle during a pursuit. Walker then got out of his car and started running. Chief Stephen Mylett said when he turned, he “posed a threat,” so officers opened fire.

The medical examiner said he had multiple gunshot wounds, but hasn’t released the exact number of shots that were fired or how many shots hit Walker.

Walker’s family is concerned about how the public will react to the police bodycam video, and they are calling for calm.

“We want peace. This family has had enough violence. We want dignity, we want to celebrate the life of this young man in a way that brings dignity to him and to the city and we want justice, which means a fair process, reviewing all the facts and let that process play out. We do not want violence of any kind,” the family’s Attorney Bobby DiCello said.

The shooting is being investigated by agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released a statement Sunday following the press conference:

“People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert investigation,” Yost said. “Body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture – before drawing conclusions, the full review must take place.”

Protests are planned throughout the weekend.

