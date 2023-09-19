BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) – The big day is almost here. On Sept. 20, two communities will be connected, and history will be made as Governor Jim Justice cuts the ribbon marking the completion of the Wellsburg Bridge.

Having another bridge connecting West Virginia and Ohio is beneficial for economic development, growth and business.

7News spoke to one of the gas stations in Brilliant to hear about their excitement.

“I mean, having the accessibility of being able to get across the river easily is going to certainly benefit us with the traffic coming across. Me personally, heck yeah, I’m going to use that bridge to be able to travel back and forth as I travel around to the different locations. It’s going to shave at least 20 minutes off of my drive.” Dan Parkinson | Senior Operations Director, Coen Markets

Join in on the celebrations on the Wellsburg Bridge tomorrow starting around noon.

7News will be covering the event on the air, wtrf.com and on our Facebook page.