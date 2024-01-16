TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

A local traffic pursuit led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and a suspect who allegedly said he had ingested illegal narcotics.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen 2013 Red Ford F150 truck from the River Road area of Port Washington, according to Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen sometime between 9 p.m. Monday evening and 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

At 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, Sergeant Bryan Patrick was patrolling the area for the truck and passed the reportedly stolen vehicle on Gilmore Road. Sergeant Patrick attempted to affect a traffic stop and the vehicle sped up and took off. The vehicle turned on numerous roads including River Hill Road, Fallen Timber Road, Sandy Ridge Road, Laurel Creek Road, Edie Hill Road, and Tatman Road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol joined the pursuit and was able to deploy stop sticks at the intersection of Rush Church and Blizzard Ridge Road, successfully striking all four tires of the reportedly stolen vehicle. The driver of the allegedly stolen vehicle then fled on foot as the tires went flat and he was captured after a short foot pursuit.

The 24-year old New Philadelphia area man was arrested. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene because the subject indicated he had ingested illegal narcotics but was cleared by medical personnel and then transported to the Tuscarawas County Jail where he will be held until formally charged.

While officials say the individual has a record with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, his name is being withheld until he is formally charged.