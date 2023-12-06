JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Issue 2 is set to go into effect in the state of Ohio on Dec. 7, and lawmakers are still deciding what tweaks should be made to the new law.

Mike Petrella is the CEO/Owner of Ohio Valley Natural Relief (OVNR) in Wintersville, Ohio, and says while Issue 2 needs some “tweaking,” it’s what the people voted for and must move forward.

He also commented that the new law will create an economic boost with 36% of taxes going back to local municipalities that have dispensaries throughout the state.

However, people will not be able to buy from dispensaries as soon as the issue goes into effect.

“Nothing will change for us on December 7th. It’ll mainly change for people being able to grow plants at home. For us, we still have to wait the nine months to get the finalized rules before you’ll be able to come into a dispensary and purchase.” Mike Petrella | CEO & Owner, Ohio Valley Natural Relief

Petrella says Ohio’s medical marijuana laws are extremely regulated, and recreational use of the substance for adults will also be regulated.