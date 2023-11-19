NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Noble County, Ohio Sheriff’s deputies traveled to Kentucky November 7 to bring three girls who allegedly stole a vehicle and fled back to Ohio.

The incident began November 2 when deputies received a call about a 13-year-old female who was last seen November 1.

During this initial investigation, deputies received a second call about two more missing girls from a different residence, ages 12 and 14. The three girls were friends and were believed to have left the area together, possibly in a vehicle that was missing from the second residence.

Deputies found information that led them to believe the juveniles were attempting to travel to Tennessee to meet with a male subject whom they had been talking with on the internet.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to law enforcement agencies across Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. The office collaborated with state agencies to receive alerts if the license plate of the missing vehicle was detected in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and as a precaution, West Virginia.

On November 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Noble County Sheriff’s Office received information that the license plate of the missing vehicle had been detected near Reynoldsburg, Ohio, by a stationary license plate reader. Law enforcement in that area was notified for the location to be patrolled.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Noble County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Kentucky State Police who stated one of their license plate readers showed the missing vehicle traveling through Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police set up a perimeter and intercepted the missing vehicle near Campbellsburg, Kentucky. The missing vehicle was occupied by the three missing juveniles and they were all safe.

The Kentucky State Police detained the juveniles and preserved evidence until arrangements could be made for their transport back to Ohio.

On Tuesday, November 7, Noble County Deputies traveled to Kentucky and retrieved the juveniles who appeared in Noble County Juvenile Court.

Noble County Sheriff, Jason Mackie stated, “There is no higher priority than protecting our youth and we will use all resources necessary to make that happen. I would like to commend my staff for their immediate action, along with their abilities to communicate and collaborate with other agencies, which is what brought this situation to a safe conclusion!”