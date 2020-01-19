Local toy store voted ‘Best of Ohio’

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Magazine recently published its ‘Best of Ohio 2020 edition‘ and a local toy store made the cut!

Deluxe Toy and Hobby, located in Martins Ferry, is being recognized as the best toy store in the Buckeye State.

Co-owned by Michael and Constance Yeso, the establishment has been passed on generation-to-generation since its opening in 1955.

Although the toys have drastically changed over the years from hula hoops to robot coding kits, Michael says the mission has always remained consistent.

We’re in the smile business. We’re here to make memories. Michael Yeso, co-owner of Deluxe Toys and Hobby

The Best ToyStore in Ohio can be found at 501 Hanover St., Martins Ferry 43935.

