BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

The Belmont County woman facing 11 felony counts of animal cruelty is asking to be let out of jail.



Paula Metzler’s case may involve the highest number of felony cruelty counts in Ohio history.

In a hearing Monday, Metzler’s attorney said she has health issues that aren’t being addressed in jail.



But the prosecution said she has a long criminal history of animal abuse, and her bond should not be changed.



Judge Chris Berhalter ruled that Metzler’s bond will stay at $50,000 dollars.



Eleven dead animals that were identifiable were found at her home, plus countless others in piles of bones and fur.



The 15 found–emaciated but alive–are now recovering.

“The chihuahuas are doing very well. The smallest chihuahua weighed 13.5 ounces. It is now just over a pound. It has had chronic medical conditions. The German shepherd and the Bernese Mountain Dog are making a fantastic recovery, gaining weight. They were all full of worms.” Julie Larish, Humane Agent, Belmont County Hoof & Paw

Officials say Metzler and her daughter–who’s also facing charges–were living in a shed in deplorable conditions, with no water or bathroom facilities.



Belmont County Hoof and Paw rescued 7 chihuahuas, one mixed breed dog, a German shepherd, a Bernese Mountain Dog, two standard poodles and four cats.



Paula Metzler’s next hearing is January 2.