Ohio Lt. Governor Husted responds to criticism of “Wuhan Virus” tweet

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted is responding after being roundly criticized for using the term “Wuhan Virus” in a recent tweet.

“So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?” Husted tweeted Friday in response to an Axios story titled, “Ex-CDC director says he believes coronavirus originated in Wuhan lab.”

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield appeared to parrot former President Donald Trump, who was fond of calling the malady the “China Virus” or “Wuhan Virus,” instead of the less incendiary “COVID-19” or “coronavirus.”

One person replied to Husted’s tweet, “Asian-Americans are getting killed because of rhetoric like this. You represent my state. Do better,” while another called it “racist and reckless.”

Redfield claimed the virus was made in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China and escaped to infect humans. He offered no evidence to support his theory, and the origin of the virus has not yet been pinpointed.

Violence against Asian Americans has been on the rise in the past year, which some attribute in part to the former president’s derogatory tweets.

On Saturday, Husted clarified on Twitter: “To be clear, the tweet…referred only to the Chinese GOVERNMENT. A government of oppression that imprisons people of faith, silences dissenters and the media, manipulates its currency and steals our technology.

“Would anyone be shocked to learn they also lied about a communicable disease that caused a pandemic?” Husted tweeted.

So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?https://t.co/zmimtlZ9Ev



Ex-CDC director says he believes coronavirus originated in Wuhan lab — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) March 26, 2021

Another response to Husted’s original tweet called for Governor Mike DeWine to encourage Husted to delete the tweet. As of early Saturday afternoon, it still appeared on the social media platform.