Major legislation involving college athletics in Ohio set to be revealed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major piece of legislation involving college athletics will be revealed Monday afternoon by Ohio State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) at the Covelli Center.

Ohio State University Athletic Director Gene Smith will also be in attendance.

The legislation may involve the ongoing debate over college athletes getting compensation for their name, image and likeness (NIL).

The NCAA and Congress have not passed one consistent rule regarding NIL, so it’s been left for states to decide how to govern this unchartered territory.

More than a quarter of the country’s states now have a law on the books that will protect the rights of college athletes to make money off of their names, images and likenesses.

13 bills involving NIL have been signed into law but eight of those have a different start date ranging from this July to July 1, 2022.