AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man killed when shots were fired into an Akron crowd on Friday night have been identified.

The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified 4-year-old Journei Tolbert from Akron and 40-year-old Johnny L. Gaiter from Akron as the victims in the shooting that happened in the 700 block of Princeton Street around 9:15 p.m.

An investigation shows there was a celebratory gathering in the nearby parking lot when one or more unknown suspects fired shots into the crowd, hitting the victims, according to a release from police.

Lt. Michael A. Miller says the investigation is in its early stages and detectives are working to gather additional information with the goal of identifying the shooter or shooters.

The shooting was unrelated to recent protests in the city relating to the police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

