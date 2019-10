JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A teacher is in custody after authorities say he had inappropriate contact with students.

The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the man as Ronald Shane Burkhead.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla, he allegedly had sexual contact with students at Buckeye Local Schools.

Burkhead will be formally charged Wednesday morning and more details will be released at that time.

