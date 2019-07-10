Man accused of killing 12-year-old pleads not guilty to charges

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old girl while she sat on her home’s porch has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Keegan W. Mummey, 18, of Newark, was in court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, rape, and tampering with evidence, all carrying an added firearm specification.

Mummey is accused in the June 21 shooting death of 12-year-old Isabella Barnes while Barnes was at her Newark home.

According to court documents, Mummey deliberately fired a gun at Barnes’ head while she was on the front step of her Ridgelawn Avenue porch.

Shortly after, Newark Police said they spotted Mummey on a bicycle near U.S. 40.

Newark Police said the shooting was not random, that Mummey and Barnes knew each other. Members of Barnes’ family said Mummey could sometimes be seen hanging around the family’s home with other teenagers.

Mummey could spend the rest of his life in jail if found guilty.