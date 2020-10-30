Man accused of killing wife, two children in Ohio for arson is acquitted

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of killing his wife and two children in an arson at their home in 2008 has been acquitted of all charges by a three-judge panel that heard the case.

Peter Romans faced aggravated murder, murder and aggravated arson charges. The 60-year-old London man opted to have a three-judge panel hear his case, rather than a jury, and he could have faced the death penalty if convicted.

Prosecutors maintained Romans set the fire that killed his wife, their 12-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter.

Romans’ lawyers said the fire was caused by a faulty part on his 2001 Ford Expedition SUV. The part was under recall at the time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter