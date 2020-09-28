Man arrested after Pittsburgh high-speed chase ended in Belmont County had just been released from jail

UPDATE 6:15 P.M. (9-28-20)

More details have emerged in the high speed car chase incident that spanned three states this afternoon. Shad Bocella, 24, of Bridgeport, PA was arrested in Belmont County at the end of the chase which began in Pittsburgh. He had just been released from Allegheny County Jail earlier in the morning.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers from Zone 3 responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from the area of Station Square just before noon today. The vehicle was a work truck with tools inside, taken from a construction site.

When the vehicle was observed traveling westbound down West Carson Street at a high rate of speed, Zone 6 officers were alerted it was likely headed toward their zone.

When Zone 6 officers encountered the vehicle in the 1500 block of Ridenour Street, they conducted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle subsequently fled from the traffic stop and an officer fired their weapon during the incident.

Pittsburgh Police alerted Pennsylvania State Police as the vehicle made its way toward and then onto I-376 westbound and then I-79 southbound, traveling at times at speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour.

West Virginia State Police were alerted before the pursuit moved into that state just after 12:50 p.m.

The driver of the stolen vehicle eventually crossed into Ohio and was taken into custody by Ohio State Highway Patrol at Exit 1 on I-470 westbound at around 1:10 p.m.

Shad Bocella, 24, of Bridgeport, PA was arrested. He had just been released from Allegheny County Jail earlier in the morning. Bocella faces charges both in Ohio and Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Police are consulting with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office on the exact charges.

Pittsburgh Police thanked Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol for their assistance in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion for all involved.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police will be handling the investigation.

UPDATE 2:38 PM (9-28-2020)- Police have informed 7News that the suspect arrested in the high-speed chase is Shad Boccella.

Boccella is 24 years old.

Full charges on Boccella will be released shortly.

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- A high speed chase that started in Pittsburgh ended in Belmont County.

Police ended the chase on I-470 near St. Clairsville.

The suspect is currently in custody and is heading to the Belmont County Jail.

Police say the man driving the red utility truck took off from Pittsburgh police in a stolen vehicle.

Speeds reached up to at least 70 MPH while in Belmont County

No one was injured during the pursuit.

Agencies involved were the PA state police, Ohio Highway Patrol, Belmont County Sheriff’s, Ohio County Sheriff’s, Bellaire, Bridgeport, and St. Clairsville PD.

