Man arrested on charges of using SUV to kill father, girl

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested on charges of using a sport utility vehicle to kill a man and his young daughter as the father pushed the girl in a stroller on an Ohio sidewalk.

Akron police said 36-year-old Shawn Allen of Canton is charged with two counts of aggravated murder in the July 12 deaths of 43-year-old Horace Lee and 22-month-old Azeria Tucker.

Akron police said surveillance video and interviews led investigators to Allen, who they believe targeted Lee because of an earlier fight.

It’s unclear whether Allen has an attorney; a listed number for him had been assigned to someone else.