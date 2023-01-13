EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino announced that a man has been indicted in the 2021 shooting death of an East Liverpool man.

According to a press release, Elvin “EJ” Tisdale of Newell, West Virginia, was indicted by a Columbiana County Grand Jury on charges that include aggravated murder, murder and weapons offenses in the shooting death of 20-year-old Brycen Douglas.

Reports said that Douglas was killed in front of a residence on Pennsylvania Avenue in East Liverpool on July 15, 2021.

Abruzzino credited state and local law enforcement agencies, saying that the East Liverpool Police Department, Ohio BCI and members of the Columbiana County Major Crimes Task Force helped investigate thoroughly resulting in the grand jury indictment.

Tisdale is in custody. Reports said he is waiting on extradition from West Virginia to Ohio.