Man charged with abuse of a corpse was in court today—twice—both times by video

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) 31-year-old John Polen of St. Clairsville was the driver of a car that crashed on I-470, from which the passenger was ejected into the ground.



Officers at the scene said it was apparent that David Saunders had already been dead six hours, if not longer.



In Western Division Court today, Judge Eric Costine set Polen’s bond at $50,000 and informed him that he’s facing a charge of “offense against a human corpse.”



In Eastern Division, Polen also faces charges including operating a vehicle while impaired.



Police believe drugs are a major factor in this unusual case.



Autopsy results are still not back.