Man charged with groping girl at Ohio store

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man is facing charges after police say he groped an 11-year old girl inside a Boardman store.

According to a police report, officers were called to Marc’s on Tiffany Boulevard at about 1 p.m. Sunday after the girl’s grandfather reported that the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Noah Brundidge, grabbed his granddaughter in the groin area.

The report said the grandfather and the girl were standing at the customer service counter when Brundidge came into the store, called the clerk behind the counter a racial slur and then groped the girl twice.

Marc’s employees watched Brundidge leave the store and walk into the nearby Red Lobster restaurant. He was arrested a short time later.

Police say surveillance video from the store recorded the assault.

Police noted that as Brundidge was being arrested, he asked an officer if he could spit on him, the report states.

Brundidge is facing a charge of gross sexual imposition.