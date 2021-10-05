Ohio man gets 19-years in prison after dumping girlfriend’s son in Ohio River

A man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for his role in the death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son.

Authorities say the boy died when his mother tried to abandon him and his two older siblings at a park in Ohio’s Preble County.

James Hamilton was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in August to kidnapping, corpse abuse and child endangerment in the death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson in February.

Mother Brittany Gosney was sentenced last month to life in prison.

The child grabbed for a car door and was dragged. Authorities say the couple dumped the body into the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg, Indiana.