Man gets 20 years for plotted attack on Ohio synagogue

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who plotted an attack on a Toledo-area synagogue has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Damon Joseph, also known as Abdullah Ali Yusuf, was arrested in December 2018 and pleaded guilty in May to attempting to provide material support for the Islamic State terrorist group and attempting to commit a hate crime.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with Joseph’s attorney.

Prosecutors say the 23-year-old Joseph drew attention after posting photos of weapons and vows of support for ISIS on social media.

The plot was uncovered during Joseph’s conversations with undercover FBI agents.