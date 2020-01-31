Man gets mandatory 18 years for Steubenville drug bust

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- The Jefferson County Court announced that Tashaon Coleman, 41, would serve 18-23 1/2 years with 18 being mandatory.

Coleman was also required to forfeit the $219,730 that the drug task force seized from the June 2019 drug bust.

On June 18th, 2019, search warrants were executed at Colemans apartment where officers seized over 300 grams of cocaine and 29 grams of heroin.