Man indicted in Mingo Junction robbery

Mingo Junction, Ohio (WTRF)- The Jefferson County grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment against a man in connection with the July 11 robbery of the Softite Community Federal Credit Union branch in Mingo Junction.

Trent E. Travis, 22, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and three counts of tampering with evidence.

Mingo Junction Police Chief Joe Sagun said two employees were still in the credit union when a white male wearing a white over-the-head-style fabric mask, a hood and heavy coat entered around 4:56 p.m. on July 11. No customers were present, and no one was injured, he added