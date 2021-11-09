Man killed by semi while changing tire on side of Ohio road: Ohio State Police

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – State troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Richland County Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:24 p.m. on Interstate 71 northbound at mile post 159 in Perry Township.

According to state troopers, 65-year-old James Covrett, of Delaware, Ohio, was changing a tire on the disabled horse trailer he was hauling when a semi-truck went off the right side of the road, hitting Covrett and the trailer.

The Richland County Coroner pronounced Covrett dead at the scene. Another person who was with him, as well as three horses in the trailer, weren’t injured.

The semi-truck driver wasn’t injured in the crash.

The incident report didn’t mention any charges at this time.

The crash is under investigation.